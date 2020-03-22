Goode: Lower the speed limit for semis

I wanted to respond to this but was out of town until 03/17. So yes I most definitely have an opinion about the state of affairs concerning the driving conditions on I-80. In my opinion the average person traveling alongside the trucks are taking an enormous chance. You have unskilled people driving big rigs at 80 miles an hour and most have aggressive and unsafe driving habits. I would venture to say most are not qualified to drive a pick-up across Wyoming in the winter time, much less something with 18 wheels and weighing some 80,000 lbs. Make the speed limit lower for trucks and close the interstate to trucks when the roads are questionable to travel on. The state should be more concerned with the safety of its residents. Not to mention the enormous cost to state for cleaning up all the mishaps.