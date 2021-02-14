Goodman: Cheney stood up to be a leader

Bravo to Liz Cheney. At a time of confusion and hysteria, she stood up to be a leader for Wyoming people who have long believed in fighting for a safe society, following the US constitution, and supporting the American rule of law. Those are the fundamental principles that were violated at our U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and even popular Presidents need to be held accountable when they violate our American rights in these ways. She has proven to us that she will risk her own job to protect our Constitution and for that, I support and applaud her service. Thank you Liz, for standing tall so we won't become an authoritarian country with leaders who violate our constitution in an effort to disregard credible judges and undermine credible systems that support our fair elections all for their own self promotion and benefit.