Goodwin: Is this who want commanding troops?

Editor:

You all know I'm political. I don't ask you to agree with me. But even Fox News' Jennifer Griffin confirms that the current Commander in Chief called all those veterans who served in our military ‘suckers or losers’ -- seems either they were too dumb to get out of serving or were stupid enough to be injured and/or killed. (https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/fox-news-confirms-atlantic-report-003159377.html)

Mr. President, you have just called generations of men and women who worked to keep our country safe and free, including my grandfather who died from his injuries in WWII, classmates from my high school who died in Vietnam, my husband and hundreds of my friends suckers and losers. You say you don’t think wounded veterans make a ‘good visual’ in a parade.

I do not agree with every war the government of the United States of American has chosen to fight, but I will always support the men and women who fight those wars.

When you vote on November 3, whether absentee or in person, please consider how the 45th president feels about our military. Is this who you want to command our troops?

VICKI GOODWIN, Douglas

