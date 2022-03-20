Goodwin: Let’s elect legislators who care about Wyoming

Editor:

According to articles and editorials in the Casper Star-Tribune and other newspapers around the State of Wyoming, the majority of Wyomingites are people who care about people.

• We support Medicaid expansion so those less fortunate can afford to see healthcare providers and live longer, healthier lives.

• We don’t choose to interfere in between a woman and her healthcare provider. We do not want more woman dying because their doctor cannot prescribe lifesaving medication.

• We love our LBTQ children, friends, and neighbors. We want them to stay close AND be safe.

• We want our children to have an education that includes American History, both the bad and the good.

When I watch the Wyoming Legislature, I am surprised that so many seem to have gone to medical school, studied epidemiology, and are experts in social work and education.

I am disappointed that they do not represent our Wyoming values.

So why do we vote for legislators who bring bills and pass laws that go against the beliefs and self-interest of most of our citizens?

The question arises -- is Wyoming better off than it was 10 years ago? Has our population grown? Are our children better educated, our infrastructure better? Have you driven on some our streets or two-lane highways lately?

It is time to make your voice heard. Talk to candidates in your district. Vote in the primary election for the best candidate. Vote in the general election for the person who represents your values.

I am a Wyoming native. My great grandparents homesteaded out near the Hole in the Wall. My grandparents homesteaded near Casper. I grew up here, attended Wyoming schools and the University of Wyoming. I love the beauty of this State and I love the people who live here.

Let’s elect legislators who care about Wyoming people and support the values of the majority of her people.

VICKIE GOODWIN, Douglas

