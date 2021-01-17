Goodwin: Thanks for willingness to stand up

Editor:
I am a reluctant constituent of Rep. Cheney, Sen. Barrasso, and Sen. Lummis. Thank you Rep. Cheney for your response to the question of the Electoral College votes. While we seldom agree, I appreciate your willingness to stand up for our rights in this situation. Thank you, Sen. Barrasso, for your 11th hour response.
Sen. Lummis -- I am disappointed by not surprised by your actions. Perhaps you should spend some time with Rep. Cheney and learn how to stand up for our rights.
VICKIE GOODWIN, Douglas