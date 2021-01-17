 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Goodwin: Thanks for willingness to stand up
View Comments

Goodwin: Thanks for willingness to stand up

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

I am a reluctant constituent of Rep. Cheney, Sen. Barrasso, and Sen. Lummis. Thank you Rep. Cheney for your response to the question of the Electoral College votes. While we seldom agree, I appreciate your willingness to stand up for our rights in this situation. Thank you, Sen. Barrasso, for your 11th hour response.

Sen. Lummis -- I am disappointed by not surprised by your actions. Perhaps you should spend some time with Rep. Cheney and learn how to stand up for our rights.

VICKIE GOODWIN, Douglas

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News