Goodwin: The Legislature failed to live up to the Equality State

Editor:

The 2022 Legislature of The Equality State failed to live up to that ideal, bringing forward numerous bills to eliminate rights of citizens they were elected to serve. Most were defeated, thus preserving rights of citizens - everyone except women of childbearing age. The Republican majority was eager to toe the party line and casually strip Wyoming women of the right to make their own medical decisions, expecting the Supreme Court to make abortion a states’ issue.

The very fact that such bills are presented vividly demonstrates the extreme danger our democracy is now in. Democracies become more inclusive over time, recognizing more and more the rights of marginalized citizens to fully participate in the democratic process. Authoritarian-minded legislators, however, seek to prohibit, limit, or completely strip rights of citizens they deem unworthy.

In the last 50 years we have seen numerous democracies tumble into authoritarianism. Each began by passing laws to marginalize undesirables and elevate a certain religion. Those who study the rise of dictatorships have been sounding warnings for the United States for at least a decade, warnings which have become a roar in the past 5 years. As amply demonstrated this session, our legislature is highly infected with an authoritarian attitude.

Look at who these bill were aimed against, and at who introduced or co-sponsored them. Ponder deeply your feelings if such legislation were aimed at you, your children, your spouse, or your group. Targeted citizens fled the state as soon as the bills or amendments were introduced out of fear of losing their freedoms. What will you do when they come after you and yours?

If you value the equal rights of all Wyoming citizens, vote those legislators out. Run against them, show the state what they are willing to do, what they brag about doing. Unwilling to run? Get out there and work to elect people who believe in democracy and the equality the Equality State was founded on! And for the sake of democracy, vote in your primary for people who also treasure those rights.

MARCI SHAVER, Torrington

