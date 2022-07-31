Grady: Vote for Cheney and Nethercott

Editor:
Time to stand up people of Wyoming. We need to protect our Constitution from those who throw it aside for their own personal gain. I stand against Harriet Hageman and Chuck Gray. I am concerned on what Hageman and Gray had to promise Trump when they met in New Jersey. Did Hageman and Gray bow down and "kiss the ring" to ensure Trump's endorsement? What did they promise on behalf of the people of Wyoming? Trump has neither ethics or moral compass, and those who he endorses are tainted with the same stench.
My elected officials have to stand up to liars and bullies, to foreign and domestic threats, and to support the Constitution of this great nation. I am voting for Liz Cheney and Tara Nethercott. Liz has proven herself to be a strong leader in Congress. Tara Nethercott will excel as the Secretary of State. She is a proven leader in the Wyoming Senate. Vote for Liz Cheney for Wyoming's U.S. Representative and Tara Nethercott as Secretary of State.