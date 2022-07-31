Grady: Vote for Cheney and Nethercott

Time to stand up people of Wyoming. We need to protect our Constitution from those who throw it aside for their own personal gain. I stand against Harriet Hageman and Chuck Gray. I am concerned on what Hageman and Gray had to promise Trump when they met in New Jersey. Did Hageman and Gray bow down and "kiss the ring" to ensure Trump's endorsement? What did they promise on behalf of the people of Wyoming? Trump has neither ethics or moral compass, and those who he endorses are tainted with the same stench.