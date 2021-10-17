Graham: It's time to cowboy up

A couple of weeks ago, the headline in the Casper Star-Tribune was "Gordon calls in the National Guard" to assist the state's hospitals in dealing with the COVID-19 Surge. The Oct. 8 edition of the CST mentions that: 1) All ICU beds in the Casper hospital are full: 2) there are only 10 non-ICU beds unoccupied there; 3) all ICU beds in the Gillette hospital are full; 4) 98% of the new COVID patients recorded in the state since May 1 were not fully vaccinated; and, 5) less than 40% of Wyoming residents are fully vaccinated -- the worst rate in the nation. Meanwhile the Gillette Hospital Board, with the assistance of Governor Gordon is trying to exempt Wyoming from a federal mandate which would require folks in certain "in-your-face" occupations to either get vaccinated or do frequent COVID testing. There has been some talk of convening an expensive special session of the legislature to meet their goal. Those in the upper levels of the medical profession take an oath to "Do no harm." Unvaccinated medical staff, unknowingly infected, spreading COVID to their patients can and should be avoided.