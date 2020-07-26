Graham: Time to cowboy up


Editor:

Fellow Wyomingites, it's time to "cowboy up" on the face covering issue. This is not a political issue. It is a scientific fact. We all need to show some old-fashioned "horse sense" by wearing masks when going into crowded areas. It is not only the courteous thing to do, but it also may save the life of one or more of our friends, neighbors or family members. Maybe even the life of the person that you see in the mirror. Wyoming Cowboy fans can get the Brown & Gold masks from the UW Store in Laramie, 307-766-3264.

A.T. GRAHAM, JR, Casper

