Grant: The lack of transparency at Art 321 is concerning

During my tenure at the Guild I had the privilege of working alongside many wonderful people, which included minorities and those within the LGBTQ community. We provided a safe environment to host the Gay Pride Youth Dance in June 2019 with no issues from unhappy members or donors.

When concerned citizens and members tried to address these issues the board and staff denied access to the regular board meeting and would not directly answer questions or address these concerns at a special meeting. What are these board members hiding? Are they hiding their lack of knowledge about the organization they are charged to manage? Shouldn’t the board’s vested interest be focused on the financial stability, artistic growth of all artists within our community, state and region? Shouldn’t those charged with the operations want to ensure all artists are in a safe environment free of intimidation? In reality, this board has much more to lose legally and financially than any employee of this nonprofit. Don’t they want to make sure each dollar received and spent is accounted for?