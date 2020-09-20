 Skip to main content
Greiner: Thought Police in action
Greiner: Thought Police in action

Editor:

As a former English teacher, I’m usually pleased when it seems that leaders and officials have been reading great literature. However, in light of the actions of Wyoming’s Republican Party – with their “you’re not pure enough for us” responses to those who dare to take a step away from the party line and their recent censure of JoAnn True for having the effrontery to be willing to work with people from another party – I fear they are misinterpreting the material. We are seeing the Thought Police in action. Take a tip from your English teachers, Wyoming Republicans … the actions of the government in George Orwell’s "1984" were intended as a warning, not a game plan.

PAT GREINER, Casper

