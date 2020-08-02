Grey Bull: Ideologues like Pendley must be avoided

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

You may have missed it, but Trump recently nominated acting Director William Perry Pendley to be the permanent head of the Bureau of Land Management. If elected to Congress, I will with all of my heart oppose his confirmation which, given Pendley’s resume, will no doubt be a contentious fight. Why? Well, where to even begin…

Pendley is not interested in building collective vision, but instead only in pushing his extreme agenda. In Oregon, he threw support behind the violent armed standoff between citizens and federal officers. In Arizona, he represented mining interests in the Grand Canyon. And in Montana, he advocated on behalf of oil and gas interests, who were licking their chops to drill the sacred Badger-Two Medicine area.

With some confused sort of logic, Pendley has even argued in the past explicitly that American citizens should not have access to federal public lands. Isn’t that their point?