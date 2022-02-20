Griffin: A responsible politician?

Editor:

Having grown up in Jeffery City during its boom days, I am familiar with the wind. And, my mother was the first person awarded a "down winder" settlement (Thank you Sen. Hanson!).

Full disclosure: I’ve never been a fan of Dick Cheney, nor (until now) his daughter. That said, collectively they’ve both been reasonably predictable Republicans. Just reviewed this Harriet Hageman person’s political history, and realized the parallels to Jeffery City’s notorious winds. That Wyoming’s Republicans would cast their lot behind such a political vagabond is surprising to me. She doesn’t appear to have any political anchor other than self aggrandizement.

I agree with the editorial position highlighting caution regarding outside-Wyoming attempts to influence Wyoming’s representation. At least the Cheneys adhere to traditional Republican principles, while apparently Hageman has never committed to advocate any political principle, historically jumping what ever lunacy bandwagon that emerges within the fringe element of the Republican Party. She seems more of an extremist’s wind sock than responsible politician.

DICK GRIFFIN, Alexandria, VA

