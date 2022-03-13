 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grisham: What I learned during this session

Editor:

What I learned from this years Legislature (which I believe is dominated by white males):

They or their family members have never been touched by suicide.

They or their family members do not lack health insurance and have the financial ability to pay for their medical expenses.

They or their family members have never been touched by abortion.

They want to limit our voting options. I should be able to vote for any individual I want to, regardless of party affiliation.

MELISSA GRISHAM, Evansville

