Gubbels: Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy saves lives, reinvests in Wyoming

The National Youth Challenge model calls for Cadets to excel at each of these eight core components: academic excellence, physical training, leadership/followership, health and hygiene, service to community, responsible citizenship, job skills and life coping skills. WCCA is a 5 ½ month residential program utilizing quasi-military training. WCCA promotes continued success in its graduates. It's less expensive than alternative high schools or the Wyoming Boys and Girls School. Some of our Cadets come from broken homes, abusive backgrounds, and experienced substance/alcohol abuse. Others have been expelled or dropped out. WCCA is the last chance for our Cadets to receive an education. Studies show people without high school diplomas have a hard time finding work, make less income and are 83% more likely to go to prison. WCCA graduates are tax paying members of Wyoming communities. National Youth Challenge studies show that for every $1.00 spent, $1.60 is returned. In the last 8 years WCCA’s cadets have produced 41,870 hours of community service reinvesting $303,557.50.