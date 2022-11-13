Guest: In defense of Wyoming Boys' School

Editor:

The Wyoming Boys' School has a tough job. Maybe society's toughest. Their mission is to help boys whose whole lives have been marked with behavioral or physical difficulties, often both. The Boys' School provides healthy food, medical and dental care (often for the first time) and remedial intensive education efforts. They work hard to get kids ready to graduate high school, as well as prep each boy who wants to get his GED. Some boys are helped to join the military or get college resources, including a place to live while studying.

The staff, for the most part, try every day to help the kids succeed, to learn how to get along with other people and prepare for adulthood.

While extreme behaviors to other students or staff may result in seclusion, what is the alternative? Sometimes the time out is the only choice to safeguard the student and bystanders.

Sadly, most of the boys here have struggled since kindergarten. Poor parenting, biological deficits, traumatic home environments and lack of intervention resources have done terrible damage to these kids.

Some staff at the Boys' School have known three generations of kids from the same family come through their facility.

DFS and the Boys' School are trying to do their best with the resources they have. Investigate by all means.

But be fair and honest. If you have better solutions and means, step up.