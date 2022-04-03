Gwynn: It's time for new representation

Wyoming is a state that will elect people who they know, last names they recognize. Liz Cheney is a prime example of such an election. She has kept her father's last name and run on his reputation. She has never run on what she has done for Wyoming. We are not better off because of things she has done.

It's time to change this and demand accountability from her and her actions. Her actions regarding the vote of impeachment was a spit in the face of every Wyoming resident because it goes against everything we stand for. Specifically law and order. It was a hate filled and partisan fueled impeachment. It was done on grounds that pale in comparison to the kinds of things that have been committed by the current administration before and while in office.

Trumplican is a term used to describe Republicans who have and continue to support President Donald Trump. It may be used by people who continue to support Rep. Cheney to describe anyone who oppose her. While this may be true for some, I would be willing to bet a vast majority continues to support President Donald Trump, especially within this state because he stood for law and order. He worked to protect our rights and he had a strong connection with the people. Unfortunately we also have representative like Liz Cheney who did not stand for law and order. Cheney claimed to have inside information which in theory every one should have had. If this is true why does she not share it with us. She is elected to represent the people of Wyoming. If she will not, it's time for new representation from someone else who will.