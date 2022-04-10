Gwynn: It's time to legalize medical marijuana

It’s time to legalize medical marijuana Editor:

Wyoming should legalize marijuana for medical use and reduce criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

93% of U.S. voters think marijuana should be legal for medical use.

Thirty–six states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories have adopted laws that allow people with medical conditions to use marijuana. 13 states, including Wyoming, have adopted laws that recognize the medical value of at least some preparations of marijuana. Only one state — Idaho — has not approved any form of medical marijuana law. The Congress passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana last week. Whether the Senate does the same remains to be seen.

Still, the State Legislature has refused to consider allowing marijuana use or to reduce the criminal penalties for possession of a small amount of marijuana.

The state is losing millions in sales tax as Wyoming residents travel to Montana and Colorado to spend their money — two states where marijuana is fully legal.

Medical marijuana is proven to be effective in the treatment of a variety of debilitating medical conditions.

Among the conditions recognized to benefit from medical marijuana include; Reduce anxiety, Reduce inflammation and relieve pain, Control nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, Kill cancer cells and slow tumor growth, Relax tight muscles in people with MS, Stimulate appetite and improve weight gain in people with cancer and AIDS. https://nida.nih.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/marijuana-safe-effective-medicine

To that end, there are two ballot initiatives active in Wyoming. A ballot initiative starts with collecting signatures of registered voters favoring changing the law. In this case the initiatives are to legalize medical marijuana and to reduce criminal penalties for small amount of marijuana. To force the issue to the ballot, the organizers need to garner 41,776 signatures state wide, Natrona County needs to collect 5,309 signatures from registered voters.

I am helping circulate these petitions and I need more signatures. Actually I need a LOT more signatures. If you are interested in signing a petition, or better yet, helping collect signatures, contact me at 307-215-4732, email me at mbudenske@aol.com or friend me on Facebook.

MARY ANN BUDENSKE, Casper

