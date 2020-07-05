Hackney: Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous still on

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

The Wyoming News Exchange provided information from the Powell Tribune. A statement in that article (published May 31) stated that the 2020 rendezvous has been canceled. That is not true. The 2020 Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous is still going to happen. The Rendezvous will be held seven miles east of Laramie at the Happy Jack trail head. To get there, take the 323 exit on I-80 east of Laramie.

There are nine easy trails totaling 7.4 miles, 12 moderate trails totaling 12.8 miles and 10 difficult trails totaling 10.3 miles. There will be people from the Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) to guide you on the trails. In order to participate in the Rendezvous you must be a member of Back Country Horsemen of America. There will be a trail competition Friday afternoon, Friday night social and trail rides at the numerous trails of all levels and skills on Saturday. Dinner and entertainment Saturday evening. Breakfast is Sunday morning.

In the event that the Rendezvous is canceled by COVID-19 a full refund will be issued. If payment is made online it will be easier to refund the money if event is canceled.