Hackney: Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous still on

Editor:
The Wyoming News Exchange provided information from the Powell Tribune. A statement in that article (published May 31) stated that the 2020 rendezvous has been canceled. That is not true. The 2020 Back Country Horsemen Rendezvous is still going to happen. The Rendezvous will be held seven miles east of Laramie at the Happy Jack trail head. To get there, take the 323 exit on I-80 east of Laramie.
There are nine easy trails totaling 7.4 miles, 12 moderate trails totaling 12.8 miles and 10 difficult trails totaling 10.3 miles. There will be people from the Pathfinder Back Country Horsemen of America (PBCHA) to guide you on the trails. In order to participate in the Rendezvous you must be a member of Back Country Horsemen of America. There will be a trail competition Friday afternoon, Friday night social and trail rides at the numerous trails of all levels and skills on Saturday. Dinner and entertainment Saturday evening. Breakfast is Sunday morning.
In the event that the Rendezvous is canceled by COVID-19 a full refund will be issued. If payment is made online it will be easier to refund the money if event is canceled.
The entry fee for the Rendezvous is $55.00. The entry fee for the trail competition is $5.00. All entry fees will be divided as follows: 1st 50%, 2nd 30% and 3rd 20%. A list of the obstacles will be listed on our website: pathfinderbch.org; however, one surprise obstacle will not be listed.
Your spot is reserved upon payment, but it's not finalized until the registration form and the liability form are received. If paying with a credit card, please email the completed forms to pathfinderbch@gmail.com or mail them in using the address on pathfinderbch.org. Please go to pathfinderbch.org to make your online payment.
BILL HACKNEY, Casper
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!