Hahn: Not sure Hageman is right for Wyoming

In 2009, Harriet Hageman represented McMurry Redi Mix against the people of Sublette County over the expansion of a gravel pit. Though the existing pit had a tremendous impact on the local way of life, Hageman fought vehemently for it to increase from a 10-acre operation into a 335-acre mine was Again, in 2013, she fought the residents of Teton County in their objections to a gravel pit. Currently, she is fighting the residents of Laramie County who oppose a gravel pit enlargement from 10 acres to a whopping 555-acre enterprise. This time she is representing Asphalt Solutions of Colorado. Apparently, Colorado is out of large open spaces so they want ours.
I find it peculiar the Harriet Hageman wants to be our state representative. She does not seem to be concerned about the appalling impact of gravel pits on the lives of Wyoming residents. She does not seem to want to protect us and the way of life we treasure. I am quite sure that Harriet Hageman is not the right choice for state representative. Thank you.
GEORGE HAHN, Cheyenne