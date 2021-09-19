Hahn: Not sure Hageman is right for Wyoming

In 2009, Harriet Hageman represented McMurry Redi Mix against the people of Sublette County over the expansion of a gravel pit. Though the existing pit had a tremendous impact on the local way of life, Hageman fought vehemently for it to increase from a 10-acre operation into a 335-acre mine was Again, in 2013, she fought the residents of Teton County in their objections to a gravel pit. Currently, she is fighting the residents of Laramie County who oppose a gravel pit enlargement from 10 acres to a whopping 555-acre enterprise. This time she is representing Asphalt Solutions of Colorado. Apparently, Colorado is out of large open spaces so they want ours.