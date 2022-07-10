Hahn: Still kicking the can to someone else

Editor:

In February 2022, Republican State Sen. Cheri Steinmetz from Lingle proposed an amendment to defund University of Wyoming's controversial Gender and Women's Studies program. She was met with stiff opposition from fellow Republican Tara Nethercott (who is currently vying to be our next Secretary of State). Nethercott denounced the amendment as "unconstitutional" and "completely unlawful." She even suggested that it was a violation of the equal protection clause.

These are strong allegations, especially when considering the unpopularity of the program.

In 2021, UW awarded a paltry six degrees in the major, out of approximately 2,200 undergraduate degrees. 2019 and 2020 saw a meager three graduates per year.

Despite the dismal numbers, Nethercott wants Wyoming taxpayers to continue to finance the program. But I guess some things never change.

Not too long ago, Tara Nethercott was a law student at UW known as Tara Hickerson. When her tuition fees went up, she promptly confronted trustees with her dissatisfaction. She went so far as to publicly want her fees shared by underclassmen, essentially kicking the can to someone else.

And so it goes. The can is still being kicked by Tara Nethercott, only now it's us who are expected to pay.