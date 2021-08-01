Hahn: The Wyoming GOP must do a better job of vetting political candidates

Editor:

Is the Wyoming GOP properly vetting political Candidates?

On March 4, 2021, I emailed the Wyoming GOP with troubling details I discovered online about the congressional candidate, Anthony Bouchard. Their response was to swiftly deny the information. Nevertheless, two months later, national news reports substantiated my findings.

I don't know much else about Anthony Bouchard except that he founded Wyoming Gun Owners, (WYGO) which is currently under investigation by the Secretary of State. WYGO has lots of affiliates across the nation, with similar websites. And, like WYGO, their office address is a UPS mailbox.

I know very little about Darin Smith, except he's a realtor and he's an attorney and he has an apparent fondness for Jimmy Stewart.

The Wyoming GOP needs to do a better job of vetting political candidates so voters can make informed decisions.

Thank you

GEORGE HAHN, Cheyenne

