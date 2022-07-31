Hahn: Where's the concern for election integrity?

Editor:

In a July 7, Cowboy State Daily interview, Secretary of State Ed Buchanan reacted to the statewide showings of the film "2000 Mules" by strongly denying any suggestion of voter fraud in Wyoming. Tara Nethercott, who wants his job, was quick to applaud Buchanan, writing she was "proud" of him, and "allegations of voter fraud are false."

But doesn't election integrity demand that we scrutinize all danger to our elections, regardless of the source?

Buchanan later admitted in the article that there have been a "handful" of voter fraud cases in Wyoming.

How much is a handful?

Tara Nethercott, in her rush to align herself with Ed Buchanan, shows a disturbing lack of concern for election integrity.