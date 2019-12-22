Haigler: NCHS needs better resources for divers

Hi my name is Ilyanna, and I am 12 years old. A problem that I see in our community is that Natrona County High School does not have a pool. My sister is Gabriella Haigler, and she is a wonderful diver in my opinion. I have gotten the opportunity to dive with her, and in the two and one half months that I have been diving I have learned eleven dives in total. The dives I learned are straight dive, back dive, tuck dive, pike dive, front somersault, back somersault, back layout, forward twister with one rotation, a back twister with a half rotation, a front somersault with one and one half rotations, and a front somersault pike with one and one half rotations. I love diving and I want to go to NCHS next year because I am doing eighth grade work, when I am a seventh-grader. I know that NC is getting a pool, but I would greatly appreciate it if there were better resources for divers. For example 2 one meter boards, a three meter board, a five meter platform, and a diving belt. I would also like to recommend that we make it a competition pool because this could bring in more money to places like restaurants and hotels. One more thing if we have a quality pool, it will help make quality athletes, therefore bringing in quality coaches.