Hale: Stay the course

Editor:

The likely outcome of our presidential election is that Joe Biden will be president in January 2021.

This can set investors on edge, and even leads some to consider switching their portfolios to safer investments. On one hand, this is an understandable response. There are valid concerns about rising federal income tax rates and increased regulation, all of which could slow the economy.

But history shows a different story. A recent Wall Street Journal article noted “From 1929 through 2019, one party controlled both chambers of Congress and the presidency in 45 of those years. The S&P 500 on average rose 7.45% during those years, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The index was up 30 times and down 15 times.

“In the other 46 years when there was a split government, the index climbed 7.26% on average, rising 29 times, falling 16 times and remaining unchanged once.” In other words, the stock market tends to increase over time, regardless of who is president.

Some may feel that this time it’s different, and that adjustments to their investment plan are now justified. But remember, no one has a crystal ball. The market’s performance is impossible to predict, even by well-paid Wall Street professionals with the latest software.