Hall: Thank you for passing Amendment A

Editor:

Thank you Wyoming Voters! The successful campaign effort to pass Constitutional Amendment A, spearheaded by the Wyoming Association of Municipalities (WAM), marks an important step for Wyoming’s cities, towns and counties. This will provide an opportunity for local governments to generate revenue, which will allow them to continue offering high quality services and utility infrastructure to their residents.

Many of you will recall a very similar Amendment A proposal back in 2016 that granted the same permissions to the state. With the voters overwhelming support, that measure passed as well, and the results of that success have been undeniable. The Wyoming Legislature now touts that as much as 30-percent of the state’s biennial general fund revenue is generated through these investments. These funds have allowed the state to maintain programs and services despite the volatility in revenues from the mineral industry.

The passage of this amendment represents the clearing of a major huddle towards giving local governments the ability to take advantage of these more diverse investments. Allowing our local governments to invest in equities, along with the state, will leverage the proven investment team in the State Treasurer’s Office.

We look forward to working with the legislature and our partners at the Wyoming County Commissioners Association (WCCA) and hope the details of how local governments will get to invest with the state can be worked out and passed in the upcoming legislative session.

As the President of WAM, I want to thank our campaign partners at the WCCA for their time and effort working towards this successful result. I also wish to extend my gratitude to all our member communities, local and state elected officials, who along with our WAM staff and campaign partners, did a great job educating voters and building support for the amendment.

And to you, the voters of this great state, thank you sincerely for showing your strong support for the communities where we all live, work and play. We promise to use this new tool responsibly and for the benefit of all.

Regards,