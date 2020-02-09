Hamell: Thank you to Metro and DK Hauling

Editor:

I only have a couple things to say.

Number one: Thank you to the personnel of Metro. Their endeavor to get the recently rescued animals into the home loving and caring humans is inspiring. Thank you and God bless you.

Number two: Thank you DK Hauling and especially Margaret for donating during this hectic endeavor so that compassionate people would have toilet facilities during their long nights' wait. May God bless and keep you all in His loving arms.

Especially blessed are all the souls who are stepping up to adopt the fur-babies.

Let's pay attention though, the person facing these ramifications may be allowed to continue this travesty. Watch folks, anyone who would do this to innocent animals is capable of much, much worse.

MICHAEL HAMELL, Casper

