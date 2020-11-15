Hammer: Giving others the right to speak is a hallmark of democracy

Masks will work to slow the spread of this deadly virus, and this contagion is much more serious that any influenza we have experienced, despite what the hecklers contend. 244,000 deaths should give us pause to consider how many more Americans must die to convince all Americans that we need to cooperate with our elected officials, doctors and scientists and do our patriotic duty to keep others safe. I wear a mask in public not for me, but for the safety of others I might encounter because I care about our state’s residents and my family.