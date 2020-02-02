Hammer: Trump continues to embarrass me

Honestly, I continue to be re-embarrassed every time I think about the "Access Hollywood Tapes", wherein Trump crowed, "You just grab 'em by the pu--- ... and they love it, because you have money!" This one was replayed on several national TV news channels for about 24 hours before it was pulled. I am re-embarrassed for our citizens and troops abroad, when I see a replay of the travesty when Trump did the live animation of the handicapped man, in front of his audience, throwing up his arms and disfiguring his face, to imitate a severely brain-injured person. Plus, when I see and hear Trump's other disgusting and discriminatory remarks and crude and vulgar language, I am reminded of how embarrassing he has been to all of our citizens, not political parties only, but insulting to every person who respects the office of the President of the United States! Not only we adults, but especially our children and our young people deserve better than this! I am supporting all of the people who feel we should be relieved of this embarrassing person who is representing all of us to our allies and to other nations, who before this presidency have respected The United States of America.