Hansen: A simple request

I am both a physician and a person of faith. Like many, I have prayed that this pandemic might be eased, burdens lifted and answers discovered to mitigate the effects of the disease. We now have our top scientists encouraging us to wear a face mask in public, with very good evidence to support this advice. It is believed that this will decrease the number of COVID-19 cases by half. Yet, many of us resist and push back against such a request.

I hope that we can embrace this request. I believe that this will decrease the number of infections, and thus limit the likelihood of a second wave. In return, this will allow for us to continue to keep our economy open, further reopen our places of worship and resume our travels. Please consider, that by refusing to wear a face mask in public you’re increasing the likelihood of unemployment in Wyoming. Will the simplicity of the face mask as an answer to our prayers get in the way?