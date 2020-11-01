Harris: It's time to look to the future

Editor:

Once again referring to the words never uttered by Einstein or Franklin: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

We find in those words a warning apparently much needed by many of Wyoming’s public officials. One must wonder if this crew had been in charge at the beginning of the 20th century, would we have ever made the transition from horse and buggy to the automobile?

Thankfully, back then, saner minds prevailed and Wyoming, somewhat slowly, followed along and ultimately profited greatly from the from hay to oil transition.

Now comes a new century and more transition is necessary.

This will require some new and able thinking.

Wyoming has great potential. But it is going to take some intelligent, forward thinking to get there.

Step one is to stop clinging to the past like a life raft.

This is why I fully support Dr. Merav Ben-David to be Wyoming’s next Senator.

Please join me so Wyoming can demonstrate to this country we are willing and able to finally put the 20th century behind us and confront the challenges of the current century.

THOM HARRIS, Cheyenne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0