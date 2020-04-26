Harvey: The difference between WWII and now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

December 7, 1941; the headlines in the Omaha World Herald were large, black and ominous.

The Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. America was at war!!

Crisis: After the initial shock, Americans, as one, squared their shoulders, tightened their belts and prepared to work. Men went into the Army and the women filled the positions the men left behind.

Everyone, including high school students did whatever was needed. Saturdays they spent gathering up scrap metal to be shipped wherever it was needed. There was no hoarding.

Money enough to buy the factory would not get you a car, as there were not any. Not that it mattered; as gasoline and tires were both rationed. Nylon hose were nonexistent, as nylon was used for making parachutes. Butter, sugar and coffee were rationed. There was no hoarding. Each family was given a coupon book, with coupons depending on the size of the family and for a determined amount of time, meaning one only received their share and not the shares of others.

People had compassion. We were at war, we were in crisis and there was no hoarding. Rather, they shared.