Hattaway: Party shouldn't come before country

Editor:

Wow! Despite Chuck Gray’s claims, not one claim of voter fraud. No faked ballots. No double voting. No claims that ballot boxes were stuffed. Nothing from the “alt-right” candidates in last week’s Wyoming Primaries. Or is it that the individuals who campaigned on those issues actually won and they believe there’s only voter fraud if they lose — like the con artist and former President.

But maybe it’s actually because there never has been any proof of organized voter fraud in Wyoming? If so, then why did Wyoming voters turn their backs on true Constitutional values, and the tradition of honoring and respecting individuals who’ve served the rule of law and protected the country from enemies domestic and foreign?

Liz Cheney should have been thanked by Wyoming voters for actually doing what we sent her to Washington to do — serve and protect the country and state of Wyoming. Yes, she is our representative (her term has not expired and the November election still has to be held); and she has served conservative values in Wyoming well representing the traditional interests of the state.

However, because she recognized the criminal aspects and undercurrent of the Jan. 6, 2021 attempted insurrection at the Capitol (the stated goal of which was to stop Congress in their Constitutional duties and harm identified members); Wyoming Republicans felt she betrayed the “party” by performing her higher duty. This concept of party and patronage coming before duty and merit should have gone away with the historic Tammany Hall of the 19th & 20th centuries. There are times, that many have experienced, when serving the Constitution and performing a duty overrides ANY commitment to a Party. Imagine if each a military service member chose to follow a Party’s direction in lieu of their Constitutional duty, command structure or rule of law. We honor every member in the armed forces, especially those who have given their lives for our principles. Unfortunately, apparent alt-right values of chaos, profit, white nationalism, corruption and disregard for duty were chosen in lieu of actual patriotism for Wyoming.