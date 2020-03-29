Hawkins: Enhanced screening is a farce

Editor:

I returned last week from a monthlong trip in Kenya and briefly in Tanzania. My return flights were scheduled through Amsterdam, arriving in Portland, OR. Government orders required Delta to change my return destination to Los Angeles, one of 11 “enhanced screening” entry airports into the US.

Prior to landing in LAX, we were given a “CDC screening form” to fill out. It asked for identification information and three additional questions:

1. What countries did you visit?

2. Do you have any symptoms of illness?

3. Have you been in contact with anyone who is ill or has symptoms?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Passengers were told to deplane in groups of five. At the top of the jetway were five “healthcare screeners” in full hazmat suits, (protective equipment that could help front-line medical providers), clipboard in hand. They took the form, then asked the same three questions. They handled my passport with gloves on, never changing them as multiple people went through the line, exposing all passengers to further contamination.

They did not check anyone’s temperature.