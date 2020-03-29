Hawkins: Enhanced screening is a farce

Editor:
I returned last week from a monthlong trip in Kenya and briefly in Tanzania. My return flights were scheduled through Amsterdam, arriving in Portland, OR. Government orders required Delta to change my return destination to Los Angeles, one of 11 “enhanced screening” entry airports into the US.
Prior to landing in LAX, we were given a “CDC screening form” to fill out. It asked for identification information and three additional questions:
1. What countries did you visit?
2. Do you have any symptoms of illness?
3. Have you been in contact with anyone who is ill or has symptoms?
You have free articles remaining.
Passengers were told to deplane in groups of five. At the top of the jetway were five “healthcare screeners” in full hazmat suits, (protective equipment that could help front-line medical providers), clipboard in hand. They took the form, then asked the same three questions. They handled my passport with gloves on, never changing them as multiple people went through the line, exposing all passengers to further contamination.
They did not check anyone’s temperature.
Friends who returned from international travel the same day through Atlanta, Honolulu and Miami experienced the same “enhanced screening.” No one had their temperature taken.
Conversely, Tanzania, a very poor country, had an extremely efficient screening process: You stood on a designated square on the floor, looked up and an infrared camera took your photo and temperature in five seconds. You then walked on to immigration. No one touched your passport as they looked at it. No hazmat suits were worn.
And we wonder why U.S. airports have been linked to sources of contracting and spreading of the virus.
It would seem that taking temperatures for re-entry is critical to identifying ill travelers and to containing the spread of the virus. And would you admit to feeling sick if it meant being quarantined in a large city away from home? “Enhanced screening” is a farce, creating an environment ripe for spreading rather than containing the virus, and wasting critical resources.
It appears that some people have quarantined their minds from sound science and medical expertise.
REBECCA HAWKINS, Jackson
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!