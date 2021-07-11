Hawley: Election security is still an issue

In response to Randy Vlach’s letter “What really needs to be discussed”, he provides a long list of trivial items of which Clinton, Schiff, and Carter didn’t do while conveniently leaving out what they did do. These three individuals along with other Democrats and many in the media participated and promoted the biggest lie of the 21st-century that President Trump committed treason and conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election. As a result these people implied he was an illegitimate president, thereby attempting to negate the results of the election and Trump’s ability to lead our nation.

Vlach’s suggestion that Americans should ignore the fraud and irregularities of this last election and instead focus on Trump’s ego would be comical if it wasn’t so calculated. However, I do understand why he wants us to this. Democrats are currently trying to pass national changes in elections laws which would incorporate numerous election rules and procedures from this past election eroding and eliminating basic security protocols that states have in place to ensure elections are fair and safe. They include ballot harvesting; elimination of state requirements for Voter ID, allowing protection for illegal immigrants who are registered to vote and transferring state’s control over their election to the federal government. The goal of Democrats is to radically alter the voting process by nationalizing elections and making changes to voting rules that would virtually ensure Democrats never lose another national election. They recognize these changes are unpopular with Americans, so they need to deflect the scrutiny and instead keep the focus on Trump’s character flaws while continuing to villainize Trump supporters.