Hawley: More media liberal bias

The Casper Star-Tribune article titled “State seeking vote-by-mail solution” on May 23 is yet another example of liberal bias in the media. In the article, the journalist details the Democratic Party argument and belief on why they support the mail in ballot initiative. The article then purports to detail the Republican Party’s arguments and beliefs against mail-in balloting, but qualifies the Republican’s stance by stating, “with little evidence to support it.” This phrase has become a tactic for national journalists in the last months when quoting President Trump.

My question to the media is where this thirst for evidence was when they ran headline stories suggesting Trump may be a Russian asset, or when the headlines stated Pelosi questions Trumps mental competence. Where was that hunger for evidence when daily for three years the media ran stories of Trump colluding with Russia or when Congressman Adam Schiff stated on numerous occasions that he had evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia? We now know there was no evidence to support these stories. In fact, Robert Mueller found there was no evidence that Trump, his administration or any American conspired with the Russia during the 2016 elections. Also learned through recently released transcripts from a closed door hearing, the Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified in 2017 that “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.”