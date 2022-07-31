Hawley: Now is time for change

Editor:

I want to ask Representative Cheney the following questions, but she refuses to come to Wyoming to address her constituents.

Rep. Cheney, you've referenced many a time the "big lie" as you just did again this past Sunday. You do know the two biggest lies of this Century are first that President Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election and the second was told by your father, Dick Cheney when he said as the Vice President of the United states, “There is no doubt that Saddam Hussein now has weapons of mass destruction”. We sent our men and women to war based on that lie. So Rep. Cheney when you mention the “big lie” which of these two lies are you referring?

Rep. Cheney, your new confidant and committee member Adam Schiff may be the biggest liar in the history of Congress. He went on CNN and other networks almost nightly for 2 1/2 years and claimed as the Chairman of the House Committee on Intelligence that he had seen evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. He said, “the signs of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign were damning.” Representative Cheney, do you fail to see the hypocrisy in the fact that you have teamed up with Adam Schiff, the biggest liar in congress in seeking the so-called “truth” in these Jan. 6 hearings?

Rep. Cheney is it true that the reason you have not come to Wyoming to campaign is because you are not concerned about the people in Wyoming and winning this primary, instead your focus is on running for President in 2024? You plan to raise as much money as you can from Wyomingites and then you will run for President. This is evidenced by the fact that you are nowhere to be seen. Regardless, you do know that you would be powerless in a House controlled by Republicans if you were to be elected.

Wyomingites are fed up with what they're hearing from the media and elitist on both sides of the establishment. Now is time for change.