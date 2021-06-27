Hawley: What happened during this election deserves to be discussed

Editor:

It is unbelievable the media is daring and shaming American’s who question whether fraud occurred in the 2020 election. In doing so, they brand these individuals with participating in the “big lie”. Such hypocritical conduct from a media who after all, are responsible for acting as super spreaders in promoting the real “big lie” of the 21st century when they obediently repeated false leaks and claims from corrupt government intelligence officials that Trump committed treason and conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election.

If challenging the results of an election were a crime, then many in the media, Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff would be in jail. Clinton claimed Trump was an illegitimate president. Jimmy Carter stated that Trump was aided by Russia and didn’t actually win. Many democratic members of congress skipped the inauguration. Yes, even the media printed lie after lie that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election which made him an illegitimate President. Now they dare you to question whether fraud occurred in the 2020 election