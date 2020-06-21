Hawley: Why should Wyoming vote Democrat?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

In a June 8, 2020 Casper Star Tribune article, “Two tumultuous years” the journalist ponders on whether Wyoming should vote Democrat in the next election based on the racial overtones in the nation, somehow trying to link the racial turmoil in the country to President Trump. Does he forget all the racial issues while President Obama was in office? Were these Obama’s fault? A strong argument can be made that the state of affairs and political stress of racial divide is the result of Democrats and their policies.

It is not Wyoming that should be looking to change their vote but Minnesota, California, Illinois, New York, Washington D.C., to name a few. These states and specifically the inner cities have been controlled and governed by Democrats for at least the last 40 years. What have these Democrat-controlled governments done to help African Americans?