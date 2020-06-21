Hawley: Why should Wyoming vote Democrat?

Editor:
In a June 8, 2020 Casper Star Tribune article, “Two tumultuous years” the journalist ponders on whether Wyoming should vote Democrat in the next election based on the racial overtones in the nation, somehow trying to link the racial turmoil in the country to President Trump. Does he forget all the racial issues while President Obama was in office? Were these Obama’s fault? A strong argument can be made that the state of affairs and political stress of racial divide is the result of Democrats and their policies.
It is not Wyoming that should be looking to change their vote but Minnesota, California, Illinois, New York, Washington D.C., to name a few. These states and specifically the inner cities have been controlled and governed by Democrats for at least the last 40 years. What have these Democrat-controlled governments done to help African Americans?
On the other hand, President Trump has done more for African Americans in three years than Bush and Obama did in 16 years of their administration. Under President Trump, African Americans had their lowest unemployment rate in history. Trump created opportunity zones to encourage developers to invest and build in minority neighborhoods, he passed criminal justice reform which takes steps to reform the criminal justice system and ease very punitive prison sentence, and he signed a $360 million grant to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities. His business and middle-class tax cuts created new jobs for all Americans; including African Americans, which leads to the opportunity to build better lives.
The President is now working on legislation and/or executive orders for police reform. While the article was interesting, I did not find any evidence to support why Wyomingites would be better served by having Democrats and Joe Biden governing Wyoming and our Country. And we didn’t even talk about the Green New Deal.
CHUCK HAWLEY, Casper
