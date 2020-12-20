Hayes: Wyoming residents should have rapid access to psychiatric treatment

Editor:
What will it take for all residents of Wyoming to have rapid access to safe and secure psychiatric treatment?
When facing a life-threatening mental health crisis many of our residents must wait to be admitted to inpatient psychiatric facilities. When it is needed the most, access to psychiatric care is difficult, sometimes impossible, to obtain.
Waiting for an adequately staffed bed in a psychiatric facility to become available can take days, sometimes weeks. During this wait, individuals are often held in small community hospitals that struggle to provide psychiatric care due to lack of staff, necessary equipment and safeguards. When hospitals are full, patients can be held in local jails. This just delays necessary treatment.
Wyoming residents have had too many experiences in which desperately needed psychiatric treatment was delayed. Delaying treatment can worsen underlying symptoms and significantly diminish the likelihood of a successful, and sustained, recovery.
Think of it this way, we would be outraged if a loved one that required care for a life-threatening cardiac condition waited in the emergency department (or was held in jail) for days or weeks without appropriate treatment until a bed in a cardiac hospital opened up. Successful recovery from a heart attack depends on the speed of treatment and interventions provided after the event. The same principle applies for mental health emergencies -- successful recovery depends on the speed of treatment and interventions provided after the event.
Delaying treatment comes at great cost to patients, their families, and ultimately, the citizens of Wyoming.
My original question was not rhetorical: What will it take for all Wyoming residents to have rapid access to safe and secure psychiatric treatment? We need a combined effort between the Wyoming Department of Health, county officials, law enforcement, doctors, inpatient and outpatient providers, hospital representatives, our elected officials, and our citizens to develop a solution. If you know people in any of these groups, call them now and ask that they begin this conversation -- it is overdue.
Thank You.
SCOTT HAYES, Executive Director Fremont Counseling Service, Lander
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!