Hayes: Wyoming residents should have rapid access to psychiatric treatment

Editor:

What will it take for all residents of Wyoming to have rapid access to safe and secure psychiatric treatment?

When facing a life-threatening mental health crisis many of our residents must wait to be admitted to inpatient psychiatric facilities. When it is needed the most, access to psychiatric care is difficult, sometimes impossible, to obtain.

Waiting for an adequately staffed bed in a psychiatric facility to become available can take days, sometimes weeks. During this wait, individuals are often held in small community hospitals that struggle to provide psychiatric care due to lack of staff, necessary equipment and safeguards. When hospitals are full, patients can be held in local jails. This just delays necessary treatment.

Wyoming residents have had too many experiences in which desperately needed psychiatric treatment was delayed. Delaying treatment can worsen underlying symptoms and significantly diminish the likelihood of a successful, and sustained, recovery.