Healy: In support of Liz Cheney

Editor:

As a lifelong traditional conservative, resident of Nevada and former resident of California, I would be incredibly proud to have the honor of Liz Cheney representing me in Congress. I felt this prior to Jan. 6 and feel this even more so post-Jan. 6.

What more can we ask of our representatives than for honesty, transparency and courage to stand for what they believe, faithfulness to their constituents' policy interests and possession of an unerring commitment to the Constitution. That’s Liz Cheney in a nutshell.

The cowardice of the Republican leadership in the House is embarrassing and symptomatic of the kind of Washington elite self-preservation that many of us detest. The obscene term RINO that many in our Party embrace and derisively use to denounce any fellow Republican that deviates from the power within the party is a cancer within the party that must be eradicated or we will be looking at socialist-leaning Democrats running our country into the ground, just as we are witnessing today. We need a UNITED Republican Party that is confident enough to embrace honest debate and different views, all under the banner of traditional Republican espoused values.

I am not arrogant enough to suggest how Wyomingites should vote, only passionate enough to ask that you consider adherence to traditional Republican values and adherence to policies near and dear to Wyoming residents and demonstrated character in deciding who to support and reject the cowardice of self preservation as demonstrated by our Republican power elite.

JOHN HEALY, Henderson, Nevada

