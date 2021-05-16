Heckart: Cheney told the truth

Editor:

Although my wife and I retired from Wyoming eight years ago to move to the sunny ocean breezes of Florida, my roots and history remain in Wyoming. I grew up and spent over 60 years of my life there. So, I think I have license to make a statement.

I am appalled that Wyoming is treating Liz Cheney as some kind of traitor! She has the fortitude to challenge Trumpism by telling the truth! There was no “Big Steal.” And she correctly refutes “The Big Lie” as have 60 courts and the Supreme Court.

She is one of few Republicans who have the courage to stand up to Trump. Yet, Wyoming seems to blast her for being honest and courageous, instead of blindly “following the Trump cult message”. Wyoming is criticizing her for displaying the very attributes of integrity and independence that helped define the state!

Ronald Reagan, H.W and George Bush were Conservatives. Stan Hathaway, Cliff Hansen and Alan Simpson were Conservatives. Eli Bebout from Riverton, and Diemer True from Casper are Conservatives, as was Hank Coe from Cody. I am a Conservative, although, like many others, I left the party when Trump was elected.