Heller: Support Cheney

I wish to say that Liz Cheney falls in that category. My admiration for her strength of character and truth-telling is without bounds. She is a patriot of the first order and deserves the support of those voters in Wyoming who deplore the attack on the Capitol which was encouraged and supported by former President Donald Trump. The thought that he and his supporters sought to over-turn a national election is frightening. And that is why I admire Congresswoman Cheney for standing up to those who are dishonest, promote falsehoods and would deny me the legality of my vote. I urge voters in your wonderful state, where I once skied long ago, to support her as she represents the kind of legislator we need in Congress.