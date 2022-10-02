Helling: The right to free speech should be supported

Editor:

I am outraged at the Sept. 12 letter sent to Harriet Hageman by 41 Wyoming attorneys and former judges who I will refer to as the “Wyoming 41,” who made threats against Harriet Hageman for stating the 2020 election was rigged during a political speech.

I am a Wyoming attorney and former political opponent of Ms. Hageman. My reading of the letter was that it was accusing her of unethical and improper conduct as a Wyoming attorney and attempting to intimidate and "chill" her future speech.

As a fellow Wyoming attorney, I support Ms. Hageman's right to free speech and in my opinion it was very improper for persons with leadership positions in the Wyoming Bar to threaten disciplinary action against a fellow bar member with whom they disagreed. I hope the Wyoming Bar takes action. I think the Wyoming 41 should be ashamed of themselves.

As a former political opponent, I saw first-hand how the crowds responded favorably to Ms. Hageman. Through the luck of the draw, during the campaign there were three times I spoke directly after her. Needless to say, she was a tough act to follow. She was what I would describe as a crowd favorite. We now need to band together and express our criticism of the Wyoming 41 (perhaps more letters to the editors in our local newspapers) and to support Ms. Hageman's right to free speech.

Chuck Gray was also improperly attacked by the Wyoming 41. Both should receive an immediate apology. We need to join forces.

My opinion that the election was probably stolen was not popular among Democratic voters and I was soundly defeated. The voters also made their support for Ms. Hageman very clear.

I will support Ms. Hageman against the vicious and unfounded attacks of the Wyoming 41. As Republicans, Democrats, and independents, we should all agree to support the right to free speech, even for those with whom we may disagree. We must not sit by idly while Ms. Hageman is threatened by 41 misguided attorneys. We must express our criticism and do so loudly. My two cents.