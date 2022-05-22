Helling: We deserve better

Editor:

President Trump was an amazing president. He did a fantastic job. He withstood constant attacks and a string of betrayals. There were attempts to keep him from getting the Republican nomination, even after he won enough delegates to clinch the nomination.

According to an article in The New York Times, dated Sept. 27, 2021, "How an Anti-Trump Plotter in 2016 Became His Champion Against Liz Cheney," Ms. Harriet Hageman was actively involved in the effort to strip President Trump of the nomination he earned. While doing so, she called him a racist and xenophobic. These are very strong words. Later in the same article it was reported Ms. Hageman had never spoken publicly about her efforts to block President Trump from the nomination but she gave a statement to The New York Times in which she blamed the Democrats and friends of Liz Cheney in the media for her actions. She tried to somehow connect Ms. Cheney to her (Ms. Hageman's) calling President Trump a racist and she is never asked about it in public?

Ms. Hageman now states President Trump was the greatest president of her lifetime, which The New York Times described as a striking illustration of "political elasticity." Someone needs to ask Ms. Hageman what she meant when she called Mr. Trump a racist. She certainly would not call someone a racist if she did not believe it, would she? She would not do that lightly, would she?

The people of Wyoming deserve answers. President Trump was an incredible president and perhaps he is a very forgiving person, but what was he thinking when he endorsed Ms. Hageman after she called him a racist and tried to steal the Republican nomination from him? President Trump and the people of Wyoming deserve better.

STEVE HELLING, Casper

