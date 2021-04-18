Hendry: Committed to improvement, sustainability

Editor:

Cattle ranchers are committed to the environment for the future.

With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind. As ranchers, we are proud that we provide both high-quality beef for consumers today, and maintain the land to provide a better future for generations to come.

For four generations our ranching family has supported our community and protected the land. For us, sustainability is effectively managing livestock and the land which allows us to produce a wholesome product to feed people.

We constantly move cattle from pasture to pasture and monitor the rangeland to make sure grasses remain healthy, and we re-seed barren ground to prevent soil erosion. The solar well pumps we use harness the power of the sun to provide water for our cattle as well as for wildlife such as deer, elk, antelope and sage grouse.

This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.

We are committed to continuous improvement so that we can produce the beef consumers know and love, while preserving our natural resources. It’s a practice that will allow us to continue living off this land, generation after generation.

ROB, LESLIE AND JARROD HENDRY, Clear Creek Cattle Company, Lysite

