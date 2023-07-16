Editor:

As a mom, business owner, and current board member of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce, I understand what public policy opportunities can do for a community – particularly for our rural communities in Wyoming. That’s why I am proud to support The Direct Capital Access Act. This is a bipartisan bill before Congress that would add more flights to and from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Washington, D.C. If passed, Wyoming residents would have more affordable access to the nation’s capitol.

Travel to Washington, D.C. is too expensive for many in our community because of an outdated policy that limits long-distance flights out of DCA. A roundtrip flight from Casper to DCA can cost well over a $1,000 and have two layovers. Wyoming residents should not be priced out of visiting our nation’s capitol simply because of where they live.

More access to our nation’s capitol is an economic positive for us. With more competition, airline ticket prices will drop, giving our families, students and business leaders the ability to visit Washington, D.C. and experience all it has to offer at prices that are affordable. It would also allow more East Coast travelers to visit our great state.

I thank our Sen. Cynthia Lummis for her leadership in spearheading this bill in the Senate, and I hope Sen. Barrasso and Rep. Hageman join her in support. Wyomingites should not be overlooked in this debate. We deserve access too.