Herden: Casper's Social Security Office needs new management

Editor:
The Casper Social Security Office has cut off several people who receive disability money.
Eric Barras who has spinal bifida has been told he is not disabled. Barras has not received any money for three months, and I have been cut down $155.00.
For my disability and retirement the office has accused me of over payments for three years after winning $2300 in 2018 and $2700 in 2019. They caused my bank account to close and cancelled my medical. They think I am at fault.
If you Google, 'does someone receiving disability have to claim winnings or inheritance' it says no, but the office claims there's two types of disability, however, I'm certain that spinal bifida is a serious disability.
I have tried to get help from legal aid was told they had no one available to help despite help from Sen. Barrasso's Office.
After calling and asking a gentlemen at the Social Security office and asking what benefits I was receiving, he stated "retirement disability" and "he had to do some homework on my file," I realized the information was incorrect. In fact, three quarters of my file was incorrect after I received copies of it.
There are several people in Casper who are facing repercussions because of social security overspending. I don't know if it's because employees are overworked or because they're singling out individuals to make themselves look busy.
I know of a bunch of people who have won thousands of dollars from casinos, but that's not income from an employer, it's a gift from god — for those living in poverty at $750 a month income. Controlling peoples money feels like communism, and lord forbid if we have more than $2000 in assets.
Eric Barras was born disabled, so he doesn't have a choice, but I am confident that if a Social Security mistreatment petition was circulated, it would easily meet the requirement of signatures needed.
MELODY HERDEN, Casper