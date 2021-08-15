Herden: Casper's Social Security Office needs new management

Editor:

The Casper Social Security Office has cut off several people who receive disability money.

Eric Barras who has spinal bifida has been told he is not disabled. Barras has not received any money for three months, and I have been cut down $155.00.

For my disability and retirement the office has accused me of over payments for three years after winning $2300 in 2018 and $2700 in 2019. They caused my bank account to close and cancelled my medical. They think I am at fault.

If you Google, 'does someone receiving disability have to claim winnings or inheritance' it says no, but the office claims there's two types of disability, however, I'm certain that spinal bifida is a serious disability.

I have tried to get help from legal aid was told they had no one available to help despite help from Sen. Barrasso's Office.

After calling and asking a gentlemen at the Social Security office and asking what benefits I was receiving, he stated "retirement disability" and "he had to do some homework on my file," I realized the information was incorrect. In fact, three quarters of my file was incorrect after I received copies of it.