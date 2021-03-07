Herman: Let's think of ways to ease access to the ballot box

Editor:

How ironic that the calls for a need to restore confidence in our elections are coming mostly from the people who have been spreading false ideas about voter impersonations at the polls.

You know what would restore confidence? Accurate descriptions of how secure our voter registration and voting systems are. Then all those voters who don't have official government IDs don't have to spend the time and money to collect required documents and get an ID from the state.

And, please, don't say that you need an ID for a lot of things, so why not voting. Voting is not like anything else we do, that is so fundamental to our representative form of government, that is a right and a responsibility of citizenship.

Let's think of ways to ease access to the ballot box, not to support false arguments to create unnecessary obstacles.

MARGUERITE HERMAN, Cheyenne

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0