Herman: MedEx would have been beneficial

Editor:
With the loss of Medicaid Expansion in the 2020 Wyoming Legislature, the discredited arguments against MedEx persist. Groups that gather as “Healthy Wyoming” welcome the opportunity to visit some of the misconceptions expressed in a recent letter to the Casper Star-Tribume from Senator Charlie Scott.
MedEx extends Medicaid to low-wage adults, 90 percent covered by federal funds. Most people in the Medicaid expansion population work but remain poor. They don’t make enough to qualify for subsidies on the insurance exchange, and in non-expansion states like ours, they are left without real health coverage.
We have 10 years’ worth of studies – more than 300 of them – about costs and impacts of MedEx. They demonstrate that MedEx saves lives, improves health, creates jobs, protects hospitals, supports doctors, benefits veterans, saves state funding on inmate healthcare, stimulates economies and reduces state budgets. Our rural hospitals and patients will benefit, and the Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Medical Society endorse MedEx.
The National Bureau of Economic Research finds that expansion states saved over 19,000 lives, while non-expansion states suffered more than 15,000 preventable deaths.
Expansion states experience greater improvements in access to mental health than do non-expansion states. Research shows even more benefits for citizens with mental health needs, substance use disorders and behavioral health concerns. Expansion states have a 6 percent reduction in opioid-related drug deaths.
MedEx states improved the health of women of childbearing age: increasing access to preventive care, reducing adverse health outcomes before, during and after pregnancies, and reducing maternal mortality rates. Better health for women of childbearing age means better health for their infants.
In addition, rural frontier states like Wyoming have benefited economically from MedEx. Montana saw $185M (through 2020) increase in spending on goods and services (not health-care related). Colorado created more than 30,000 jobs thanks to the infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars into the state through Medicaid expansion.
Because Wyoming can have these same economic and community benefits and 19,000 of our friends and neighbors can access life-saving health care, Healthy Wyoming continues to work toward Medicaid expansion.
MARGUERITE HERMAN, Cheyenne